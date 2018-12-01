Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCH­ING: Pend­ing as­sem­bly­woman Vi­o­let Yong be­lieves the Pakatan Hara­pan ( PH) govern­ment will take care of Sarawak as time goes by.

She said some mi­nor ru­ral projects funded by the fed­eral govern­ment are al­ready be­ing im­ple­mented in cer­tain ar­eas and be­lieved there are more to come.

“What­ever al­le­ga­tion against the PH govern­ment, that the PH govern­ment are not tak­ing care of Sarawak; are all rub­bish. Not true.

“You can see in my case, that when the need arises and the mat­ter is ur­gent, the project is im­ple­mented,” she said re­fer­ring to the im­ple­men­ta­tion of a drainage up­grad­ing project at a lane along Jalan Datuk Ban­dar Kenyalang Park here.

Yong claimed that the drainage be­hind the row of ter­race houses at the lane was in poor con­di­tion due to lack of main­te­nance over many years.

Ac­cord­ing to her, some parts of the drain had col­lapsed or bro­ken into pieces, which had ham­pered the smooth flow of drainage water, of­ten re­sult­ing in water over­flow­ing onto the road sur­face dur­ing heavy down­pour.

“I have raised this prob­lem many times to MBKS be­cause it’s un­der their ju­ris­dic­tion. How­ever, of the many re­quests that I have made, the re­sult that I usu­ally got was “we are aware of the prob­lem but the project will only be car­ried out sub­ject to the avail­abil­ity of fund”.

“That is the stan­dard an­swer I got from MBKS. I can un­der­stand the frus­tra­tion of the lo­cal res­i­dents.”

Yong said af­ter the change of fed­eral govern­ment, she man­aged to se­cure the fund from Chong Chieng Jen’s Deputy Min­is­ter’s de­vel­op­ment fund to up­grade the stretch of drain at the said lorong.

She said the project, which started on Thurs­day, is be­ing im­ple­mented through the Dis­trict Of­fice, be­cause all the in­fra­struc­ture up­grad­ing projects funded by the fed­eral govern­ment has to go through the Dis­trict Of­fice.