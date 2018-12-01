Rep assures PH government will not sideline Sarawak
KUCHING: Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong believes the Pakatan Harapan ( PH) government will take care of Sarawak as time goes by.
She said some minor rural projects funded by the federal government are already being implemented in certain areas and believed there are more to come.
“Whatever allegation against the PH government, that the PH government are not taking care of Sarawak; are all rubbish. Not true.
“You can see in my case, that when the need arises and the matter is urgent, the project is implemented,” she said referring to the implementation of a drainage upgrading project at a lane along Jalan Datuk Bandar Kenyalang Park here.
Yong claimed that the drainage behind the row of terrace houses at the lane was in poor condition due to lack of maintenance over many years.
According to her, some parts of the drain had collapsed or broken into pieces, which had hampered the smooth flow of drainage water, often resulting in water overflowing onto the road surface during heavy downpour.
“I have raised this problem many times to MBKS because it’s under their jurisdiction. However, of the many requests that I have made, the result that I usually got was “we are aware of the problem but the project will only be carried out subject to the availability of fund”.
“That is the standard answer I got from MBKS. I can understand the frustration of the local residents.”
Yong said after the change of federal government, she managed to secure the fund from Chong Chieng Jen’s Deputy Minister’s development fund to upgrade the stretch of drain at the said lorong.
She said the project, which started on Thursday, is being implemented through the District Office, because all the infrastructure upgrading projects funded by the federal government has to go through the District Office.