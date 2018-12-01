Show us the 22 cheap necessities – PBB

KUCHING: Democratic Action Party (DAP) leaders must name the goods that have become cheaper after the reimplementation of the Sales and Services Taxes (SST).

Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Supreme Council member, Pandi Suhail demanded that Deputy Domestic Trade Minister, Chong Chieng Jen or Pending state assemblywoman Violet Yong to specifically name the necessity commodities that they claim have gone down in price since the reimplementation of the SST.

“Publish the reported price in a full page advertisement in The Borneo Post for the people to see whether the survey is genuine and not a smokescreen. Knowing DAP leaders, they are the best to pluck a figure from the sky, and blame decimal point when caught lying,” Pandi challenged.

Pandi was reacting to Violet Yong’s recent statement saying the implementation of SST has brought down the prices of many goods.

“To say that the price of necessities is going up under the SST compared with goods and services tax (GST) is a baseless allegation,” Yong said to local media on Friday.

Pandi said Chong and Yong seemed to be “living in denial” when proclaiming that the price of goods have been lowered since Pakatan Harapan (PH) decided to scrapped off the GST.

“Show us the old price list and the so-called new price list of their survey, if the officers are really going down on the ground as claimed, we will not be seeing traders flouting the laws openly – go to every market and many traders are not displaying their price tag(s),” Pandi lamented.

Pandi said Chong and Yong were probably too busy campaigning for the next state election and choosing to ridicule state leaders who are only voicing the people concern over the alarming price of some necessities.

“Are they saying the people who spoke to Sharifah Hasidah are liars? Instead of running down Hasidah, Chong and Yong who use to be the champion of the poor and needy must go down to investigate. After all it is Chong portfolio, not Hasidah. Go incognito, speak to the Kampung people.

“Car workshop(s) have told me the price of Shell lubricant will go up soon. Do you think Chong and Violet know about this? Or, do they want Hasidah to go to check? Four wheel drive vehicle price(s) have gone up too, (have) Chong and Yong forgot(ten) the PH promise to lower car price(s)?

“They are not luxuries, but necessities for Sarawakians. Furthermore, four wheel drive owners will be punished by Chong’s Ministry’s ill defined concept of (the) fuel subsidy mechanism that will only help vehicle below 1,000cc,” Pandi stressed.

Pandi also demanded Chong to explain why the PH government are taxing the Rakyat who save their money via Amanah Saham Nasional 2 (an equity growth fund) as they have to pay sales charges and government service taxes.

“I doubted Chong and Yong (are) listening to the people. Get down from your high horses, you are only up there because of the mandate from these small people,” Pandi reminded.