Teenage boys drown during outing at national park

KUCHING: Two teenagers drowned yesterday during an outing at a national park in Matang yesterday.

The victims, aged 17 and 18, were swimming at the park with two other friends when they encountered difficulties in the water.

Sources said other visitors immediately sought help from park employees to rescue the two boys.

Medical personnel arrived at the scene following a distress call at 12.30pm and transported the two teens to Sarawak General Hospital, where they were pronounced dead shortly upon arrival.