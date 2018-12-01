Yong: Lower prices for 22 items out of 30 surveyed after SST

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Yong shows the lat­est list of the goods with lower prices on sale in five hy­per­mar­kets in Kuch­ing.

KUCH­ING: The im­ple­men­ta­tion of sales and ser­vices tax (SST) has brought down the prices of many goods.

Ac­cord­ing to Pend­ing as­sem­bly­woman Vi­o­let Yong, a re­cent sur­vey on prices of goods car­ried out by the Min­istry of Do­mes­tic Trade and Con­sumers Af­fair in five hy­per­mar­kets here showed there were re­duc­tion in the price of sev­eral items sub­jected to SST.

She noted that out of 30 items sur­veyed, the price of at least 22 items had ac­tu­ally gone down quite sub­stan­tially while the price of the other items in­creased slightly or re­mained sta­tus quo.

“To say that the price of ne­ces­si­ties is go­ing up un­der the SST com­pared with goods and ser­vices tax (GST) is a base­less al­le­ga­tion,” she told a press con­fer­ence at Sarawak DAP head­quar­ters here yes­ter­day.

She said this to re­but the state­ment made by As­sis­tant Min­is­ter of Law, State-Fed­eral Re­la­tions and Project Mon­i­tor­ing Shar­i­fah Hasi­dah Say­eed Aman Ghaz­ali, who was re­ported on Wed­nes­day say­ing that the prices of rice, school shoes, fa­cial cream and many other goods have gone up even af­ter the Pakatan Hara­pan (PH) govern­ment did away with GST.

Yong urged Hasi­dah to go the su­per­mar­ket her­self to per­son­ally un­der­stand the price of goods and not par­rot what peo­ple have said or ‘fol­low the herd’.

“She should per­son­ally go and study the price of goods in the su­per­mar­kets, oth­er­wise it only shows that she has ac­tu­ally lost touch with what’s on the ground.

“Based on the out­come of the Min­istry’s survey that I have with me, it is quite ob­vi­ous that Hasi­dah just do not wish to ac­cept the fact that the price of the ma­jor­ity of goods had gone down.”

Yong con­curred that there were cer­tain mer­chants who marked up their price of goods on the high side.

She called on con­sumers to ex­er­cise their rights to not pa­tro­n­ise these su­per­mar­kets or shops that sell goods at higher prices.

She be­lieved that gen­er­ally, prices of goods un­der the SST were lower than un­der GST pre­vi­ously.

She re­it­er­ated that un­der the SST, some 5,000 goods are be­ing ex­empted from tax com­pared to only about 500 items ex­empted from tax un­der the GST.