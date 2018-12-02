Bersatu Sarawak launched

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Branch set up on the request of Sarawakians, says Dr Mahathir

BINTULU: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sarawak was officially launched by the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the civic centre here last night.

Dr Mahathir, who is also Bersatu chairman, was present at the event together with the party’s deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, its Sarawak liaison chief Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof, and Bersatu Srikandi chief Datuk Seri Rina Harun.

Dr Mahathir told the cheering crowd of hundreds that Bersatu had decided to set up a branch in Sarawak due to request from the Sarawakians themselves.

“At first, we did not have any intention to set up a branch in Sarawak, but because there are so many requests from the people of Sarawak themselves, so we must fulfil their requests,” he said, adding that Sarawakians have the rights and opportunity to determine their own fate and future through Bersatu.

Dr Mahathir also assured all that if there were something that they were not happy about, the party would make sure such issues would be resolved and Sarawak would prosper under Pakatan Harapan (PH). The prime minister said Sarawak should be the richest state in Malaysia, should its government be able to make full use of the wealth.

Citing the Sarawak Budget 2019 of RM11 billion, he said if such amount was not being distributed to the people, Sarawakians would still be in poverty while the state is rich.

“We do not want to see this. That is why, we believe that if we (Bersatu) could play a role in politics here, we could decide that the wealth of Sarawak should belong to Sarawakians, and they could have more prosperous lives.”

Dr Mahathir also said despite being a party of only ‘Pribumi’ (natives), Bersatu would not fight against non-Pribumi parties such as DAP, PKR, or Amanah.

He said Bersatu would accept non-Pribumi to the party, although they would not be given a bigger power.

“The reason – Bersatu is only for the Pribumi because they still believe that only the Pribumi would fight for the Pribumi.”

However, he said it would not go against non-Pribumi.

“Bersatu, together with other parties in the PH coalition, would fight for the people and the nation.”

Dr Mahathir also assured all that PH would take action against their own members, leaders and ministers should they be involved in corruption.

He said political parties do not fight for themselves, but for the people and the nation.