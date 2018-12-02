Blown-off roofs of six houses immediately repaired

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The prompt action of Senadin Assemblyman Service Centre in repairing the roofs of six houses in Kampung Muhibbah in Kuala Baram here prevented further damage.

Twenty persons from six families were literally left with no roof over their heads after strong wind accompanying a storm ripped their zinc roofing early Friday morning.

“I received a call from the village chief around 7am on Friday and immediately instructed a team from my service centre to investigate and assess the damage,” said Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin after the meet-the-people session yesterday.

Lee also instructed the team to do immediate repair to prevent further damage to the houses during this rainy season.

The incident happened at 2am and the roof was repaired by the same afternoon.