Dreammaster Sleep Gallery serves as one-stop centre

KUCHING: The Dreammaster Sleep Gallery, which was officially launched yesterday, serves as a one-stop centre for bedding and furniture.

Dreammaster Sleep Gallery director Brian Ong said the gallery of 25,000 square feet spanning across four floors offers a large range of items.

“This gallery is our flagship store, where besides our wide range of products, customers will be able to customise their bedding and furniture to their needs,” he said.

The gallery also offers fabric and leather sofas, dining tables and chairs, as well as other home furnishings carefully selected from overseas.

“We also have designer items, bed frames and tableware, which were handpicked by us,” said Ong.

He said the sofas available are often found in Singapore, Japan, and Europe.

Ong explained that Dreammaster originally had showrooms at Vivacity Megamall and CityOne Shopping Mall before merging the outlets under one roof at Milan Square, Jalan Wan Alwi.

He said the gallery’s ground floor showcases high-end furniture such as leather sofas, marble dining tables, solid wood tables, and designer mattresses.

The first floor is for other products such as home decor, carpet and rugs, lamps, as well as tableware.

Ong added the gallery also carries a full range of office furniture which can be customised.

The gallery is open daily from 9.30am to 9.30pm.

Contact 082-265611 for details or look for Dreammaster Sleep Gallery on Facebook.

Dreammaster was established in 1994 to manufacture mattresses locally and entered the retail segment in 2015.