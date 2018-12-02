GES to hold education fair in Sarawak, Sabah Dec 7-17

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Global Education Fair will be at major towns in Sarawak and Sabah from Dec 7 to 17 – in Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Tawau, Miri, Kuching, Bintulu and Sibu.

Global Educational Services (M) Sdn Bhd is a trusted one-stop education placement establishment that boasts more than a decade of experiences in providing choices for further studies.

It brings in a myriad of renowned tertiary institutions from UK, USA, Canada, Australia, Singapore and Switzerland. It also introduces institutions in Malaysia.

GES will feature renowned education exhibitors from both local and overseas institutions, offering study programmes like vocational, certificate, pre-university, diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate as well as professional courses.

The participating institutions include those from the USA, UK, Australia, and Malaysia.

The fair will be a great avenue for students and parents to speak to the education experts in exploring their study options available.

It will be gainful for students to have some questions prior to visiting the fair – like entry requirements, pre-requisite subjects, duration of studies, recognition from professional boards, tuition fees and payment methods, students’ success stories and graduates employability.

The establishment knows many students are still unsure of their career options. Worry no more. Talk to the proficient education exhibitors. They will tailor-make an option to suit the students.

Besides, up to 100 per cent scholarship are available subject to terms and conditions.

Those interested can enquire about scholarships, bursaries and PTPTN loans.

Students must bring their academic transcripts (forecast SPM/STPM/A-levels/Foundation/Diploma/Degree) for consultation and application, as well as consideration of scholarships.

From Dec 14 to 17, they will be in Kuching (Pullman Hotel. Dec 14.1 – 5pm), Miri (Pullman Hotel. Dec 15. 1 – 5pm), Bintulu (Promenade Hotel. Dec 16.2 – 6pm) and Sibu (Tanahmas Hotel. Dec 17. 1 – 5pm).