Health Ministry notified of non-payment of clinic rental

KUCHING: The Health Ministry has been notified of the non-payment of rental of the 1Malaysia Clinic at Kota Padawan, and is investigating the case.

A ministry official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the minister had been updated on the case, while Sarawak Health Department was still compiling the report. Meanwhile, Sarawak Health Department director Dr Jamilah Hashim confirmed the case when contacted yesterday.

“I am preparing the report to be submitted to the minister’s office” she said.

Borneo Post Online yesterday reported that the 1Malaysia Klinik at Kota Padawan had been shut down after failing to pay 12 months’ rental amounting to RM36,000.

According to landlord Chang May Chieng, the clinic would be closed starting Saturday after the deadline to settle the rental on Nov 30 was not met.

She said the rental had not been paid since December last year.

“We have made several attempts to meet medical officers at their office along Jalan Keretapi here, including through many phone calls. But until yesterday (Nov 30), we have not received any payment. The officers also informed us that they could not make any payment,” Chang said.

Chang further said she was also informed by officers from the Health Department that they were still waiting for a letter from Land and Survey Department on whether or not it had agreed that the premises would be used as a clinic.

She said the clinic started renting the premises in December 2010.

“There was also a lapse in the payment of rental in the past; an outstanding rental of up to eight months, but the amount was eventually paid,” she said.

There are 293 1Malaysia Clinics throughout the country set up by the Barisan Nasional (BN) government. In the city, they are found at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) Kuching, Jalan Bintawa, Matang Jaya, Taman Malihah, Pantai Damai, Taman Samarindah and Tabuan Jaya, and also Kota Padawan.