Light up for less at Then Lighting

KUCHING: Light up for X’mas and New Year with discounts up to 50 per cent for chandeliers, garden lights and table lamps this December at Then Lighting Enterprise in conjunction with its fourth anniversary.

LED down light, LED lamps, mirror lamps and spotlights are also available at discounted prices. Stocks are limited so grab your lights before they’re out.

The company also provides installation and other services including electrical wiring, air conditioner maintenance and servicing, air conditioner installation and house renovation.

Then Lighting Enterprise is located at ground floor, sublot 3, Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce here (before Shell station and Aeon Mall Kuching Central).

Opening hours are 9am to 7pm daily except the second and fourth Sunday when the shop closes.

For more information, call 082-523160 or 016-8501567.