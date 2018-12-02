Masing: Don’t get tricked by federal govt’s promise to restore S’wak’s position

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawakians are reminded of not getting tricked for the second time when it comes to the federal government’s promise to restore Sarawak’s position and address the state’s needs.

This caution came from Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing, who recalled that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was not interested in Sarawak when he was the premier between 1981 and 2003 and “is still not interested in Sarawak’s needs now”.

Masing, who is Minister of Infrastructure Development and Transportation, said what the Prime Minister had said in Bintulu last night “is just political ploy by Malayan-based party to take control of Sarawak’s oil and gas for good”.

“Tun (Dr) Mahathir was the Prime Minister for 22 years plus seven years as a federal minister holding various portfolios. In all, he was in position of power for 29 out of 55 years since Malaysia was formed.

“Please don’t tell me he wasn’t aware of Sarawak’s position and needs in all those years.

“He wasn’t interested in Sarawak then and is still not interested in Sarawak’s needs now. It’s just political ploy by Malayan-based party to take control of Sarawak oil and gas for good. Don’t get tricked for the second time,” he said in a statement to The Borneo Post today.

This statement was issued in response to Dr Mahathir’s remarks made during the launch of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sarawak at the Bintulu Civic Centre.

At the launch, Dr Mahathir, who is national Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, assured all that if there were something that Sarawakians were not happy about, the party would make sure such issues would be resolved and Sarawak would prosper under PH.

He added that Sarawak should be the richest state in Malaysia, should its government be able to make full use of the wealth.

The Prime Minister, citing the Sarawak Budget 2019 of RM11 billion, said if such amount was not being distributed to the people, many Sarawakians would still be in poverty while the state is rich.

“We do not want to see this. That is why, we believe that if we (Bersatu) could play a role in politics here, we could decide that the wealth of Sarawak should belong to Sarawakians, and they could have more prosperous lives,” added Dr Mahathir.