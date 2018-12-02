No hurry for parents to buy black school shoes for their kids

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Many parents in Sarawak and Sabah have been slower to switch to the black school shoes for their children, than those in the peninsula.

It is known that the ‘black shoes policy’ for schoolchildren would be implemented gradually, beginning next year.

A local shop owner observes that parents here appear worried whether or not the school administrators would permit children to wear black-coloured shoes to school.

“Based on the meeting we had just recently, the statistics showed that 68 per cent of customers (throughout Malaysia) had been buying black school shoes instead of the white ones, since the school holidays started,” he said when met yesterday, but stressed that the trend did not reflect the situation in Sarawak and Sabah.

According to him, local retailers are not facing any supply issue as parents here are not switching to black shoes in droves.

One parent, who was shopping for her children when met, even suggested that wearing white shoes would be more appropriate for schoolchildren than black ones.

“Don’t you think wearing white shoes to school is cleaner and neater?” she argued, adding that she was in no hurry to purchase black shoes for her children – with the compliance to only take full effect in two years’ time.

A survey on shopping malls here found out that most department stores were having promotions for both black and white school shoes.

On July 19, Minister of Education Dr Maszlee Malik announced during a talk show that schoolchildren would be allowed to wear black shoes to school, beginning next year, after taking the views of all stakeholders including arguments about white shoes being easily soiled.

However, the black shoes policy would be implemented in stages with the compulsory compliance by 2021 in all government and government-aided schools. Moreover, the black shoes must be paired with black socks.

During the transition period, schoolchildren would still be allowed to wear white shoes to school.