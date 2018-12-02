OKUs reminded to collect their cards from welfare office

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: People with disabilities (OKU) who have applied for OKU cards since 2017 and before that but have yet to collect their respective cards are urged to collect them immediately at the welfare office here.

However, the welfare office through a press statement yesterday advised them to check with the office first to ensure their names are in the OKU cards claim list.

“This is to avoid any confusion among the applicants particularly for new applications,” the statement added.

The welfare department’s OKU managing information system (SMOKU) record revealed that OKU cards which have yet to be collected are those whose applications were made between 2017 and the years before that.

Among the steps taken by the department over the uncollected OKU cards were contacting the applicants via telephone and even sending letters asking them to collect their cards.

In this connection, the welfare office here thus urged those who had applied for OKU cards from the last few years and until September this year to claim them within these two months.

Otherwise, it will dispose of those cards which have not been claimed within the given time- frame.

For new applicants from October this year until to date, they are given six months’ period to collect their respective cards under the OKU Act-Registration and Issuance of OKU Cards 2010.

Applicants can contact the welfare office here at 085-419072 or come to the office located at the Miri Islamic Complex in Pujut Road for more details.