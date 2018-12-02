Rabies control: Sarawak seeks Sabah’s help

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Sarawak is seeking additional manpower from Sabah Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) to help with anti-rabies vaccination, especially in the northern region.

Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Amar Douglas, who is also chairman of Sarawak Disaster Management Committee, says the vaccination programme is being intensified with the help of 28 additional recent recruits from DVS Sarawak.

“Now, we are discussing with Sabah Veterinary Department on how they can assist us by providing additional manpower for anti-rabies vaccination, especially in the northern region,” he told reporters on Friday night.

Uggah was met prior to officiating at the opening ceremony of the 30th Kenyalang Journalism Awards at RH

Hotel here, where he represented Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Adding on, Uggah emphasised the importance of getting dogs vaccinated while the local councils are removing targeted number of strays.

In this regard, he reminded pet owners to keep their dogs within the confines of their house compounds.

On a related matter, he observed that the response to free anti-rabies vaccination programmes had not been very encouraging.

“I have to remind the public that it is very important that their dogs are vaccinated. Besides, the vaccination is free,” he added.

Uggah said they had also reached out to longhouses where the scenario is different.

“You can’t ask pet owners to keep their dogs within their compounds. Dogs are all over the place. The good thing is longhouses are quite isolated, so we hope that would help prevent the spread of rabies.

“That is why we are now keeping an eye on the movement of dogs between Malaysia and Indonesia, as well as between infected and non-infected areas,” he added.

On the latest confirmed rabies case involving a 21-year-old man from Mile 7 in Kuching, he reckoned that there might be a need to intensify publicity.

“I’m very surprised that there are still Sarawakians who do not know how to take care of a dog bite.

“I would like to appeal to everyone, including the community leaders and non-governmental organisations, to extend their counselling to the public,” Uggah said, adding that proper treatment could save lives.

“So, we remind everyone, including private doctors, to give appropriate advice to victims of dog and cat bites so they can be treated speedily,” he pointed out.