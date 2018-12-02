Three foreigners detained in anti-vice raid

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Three female workers aged between 27 and 46 were detained during an anti-vice raid at a reflexology centre along Jalan Tun Jugah here.

State CID chief SAC Denis Leong Soon Kuai said the state headquarters’ Anti-Vice, Gaming and Gangsterism unit (D7) carried out the raid at 3.40pm on Friday.

Denis added after securing intelligence, surveillance was mounted on the said massage centre where masseuses provide ‘extra’ sexual services for RM300.

“There are also those who peddle the flesh trade through social media app and once a transaction is finalised, the service was carried out in pre-assigned locations.

“A sting operation launched resulted in the arrest of three foreign female workers to facilitate investigation for offences of soliciting for the purpose of prostitution and for violations under the Immigration Act,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Denis disclosed that D7 from the state and districts headquarters have been collecting intelligence and carrying out raids since Jan 1, 2018, with 134 operations conducted, out of which 102 were successful.

The successful operations were carried out in Kuching (24), Sibu (22), Miri (20), Bintulu (13), Padawan (7), Sarikei (6), Bau (4), Mukah (2), Limbang (2), Serian (1) and Betong (1).

“Our operatives are up a notch and monitoring activities in the massage centres, hotels, lodging houses, pubs and bars, coffee lounges and even some private homes.

“We urge members of the public to channel information on this illegal activity to our CID Hotline 082- 274213, “ Denis said.