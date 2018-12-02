Toastmasters’ seminar on presentation skills on Dec 15

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The fear of speaking to a crowd is still very common in this era of information technology although one can learn tips of effective communication easily through the Internet.

This is the observation of Miri Toastmasters Club president Chia Khai Low. He cited a 2014 survey by Chapman University which said one in four persons have a fear of public speaking.

However, he noted, another 2014 survey on 600 employers concluded that “oral communication” was ranked the number one skill that recruiters look for while presentation skills was ranked number four.

“It is a fact that the lack of the ability to present or communicate could limit your career. Businesses cannot hope to impress their customers without strong marketing communication. For graduates, they will be less attractive to companies.

Recognising that communication and presentation skills can be developed, Miri Toastmasters Club will conduct a one-day seminar with the theme ‘Power Up Your Presentation’ on Dec 15.

The seminar is intended for those who want to give powerful and impactful presentations to their audience.

It covers the principles of speech preparation, master visual aids, how to manage the fear of public speaking, increase your confidence in public speaking, effective presentation skills and how to excel in impromptu speaking.

Club member Luke Bong, who is a master trainer in Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP), will be the main speaker for the seminar.

Luke has conducted over 200 training workshops and seminars in the area of communications in Malaysia, India and China. His clients include Shell, DHL, Wacker, Petronas and WWF.

He is the author of ‘Entrepreneur DNA’ which was published in 2014.

Other seminar speakers are Abel Tan, Low Chia Khai and Richie Richard Tan.

The seminar will be held at Miri Red Crescent Training Centre starting at 8.30am.

Further details can be obtained from the organiser at 0128722800 (Abel Tan) via WhatsApp or telephone call. Registration will close on Dec 13.