Understand party’s struggles, Mukhriz reminds Bersatu members

BINTULU: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir reminds party members to observe and understand the party’s struggles and objectives.

“Only with the understanding can we get more support to make Pakatan Harapan (PH) stronger and more stable,” he said at the launch of Bersatu Sarawak at the civic centre here last night.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is Bersatu chairman, officiated at the ceremony.

Mukhriz said as a young party of only two years old, Bersatu has received tremendous support in Peninsula Malaysia and Sarawak.

“It’s not easy for us to spread our wings into Sarawak because of the numerous challenges,” he said.

He pointed out that to achieve more members, it would require high commitment and sacrifices in terms of time, energy and money.

“The party cannot rise alone without the sacrifices of its members, and our success will be measured based on our capability to attract more members.”

Party members, he added, must have the initiative to get closer to the grassroots and fight for their interests.

Mukhriz also said although Bersatu is a peninsula-based party, it still can fight for the interests of Sarawakians, as ensured under the party’s constitution.

Meanwhile, Bersatu supreme council member Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said with the setting-up of a branch in Sarawak, the people’s voice from the 27 ethnic groups here could be heard.

He said the party is also committed to fighting for the well-being of the people at the grassroots level, and the leaders’ responsibility is to be with the people on the ground and also to understand their situation.

“We must remember that our success today is because of the support from the grassroots, the people. We come to Sarawak, we move as one team and be united,” added Mohd Redzuan.