Api-Api Night Food Market livens up Gaya Street

KOTA KINABALU: Gaya Street is now livelier than ever as it is the home of the new Api-Api Night Food Market – a gem that would serve both as an avenue for local businesses to showcase their products as well as an instrument to elevate Sabah’s tourism industry.

The Api-Api Night Food Market is a one-of-a-kind market here in Kota Kinabalu as it offers food, drinks, fruits and handicraft made especially by the locals.

The idea initially came from Deputy Chief Minister cum Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew as her ministry wanted to provide business opportunities for small entrepreneurs in the state, while at the same time lure more tourists to the Land Below The Wind.

The Api-Api Night Food Market was officially launched on December 1 and received tremendous response from both locals and tourists on its opening night.

From December 1 onwards, the market will be held every Friday and Saturday, from 6 pm to 2 am.

It is understood that Gaya Street was chosen as the home for the Api-Api Night Food Market due to its historical features.

The road was previously known as Bond Street and some of the shops had been built more than a century ago and what is even more amazing is that some of those buildings are still here.

To learn more about the market, The Borneo Post interviewed some of the vendors and tourists who were present at the opening night.

Borneo Stingless Bee Sdn Bhd, a Kinarut-based company that manufactures its own honey products is one of the many local companies that had decided to participate at the opening of the Api-Api Night Food Market.

Lydia Roger, one of the company’s staff said that their products are made from the company’s very own factory and lab.

She explained that each of the products has a different taste – some may be sour and some may be sweet. This was because some of the products were made authentically, without going through any processing.

“This is our first time setting up a stall. Usually, we would only place our products in selected premises. So since we saw an opportunity to set up a stall here at the Api-Api Night Food Market, we decided to take it.

“So far our products have received good response from the public. Many of our customers are from China. They would usually purchase our products in bulk,” she said.

She commended the state government for coming up with the idea to set up the Api-Api Night Food Market as it gives local companies like them an opportunity to further promote their products.

She said that the night market would make it easier for local businesses to reach to tourists and the public at large.

The price for their products can range from as low as RM90 to as high as RM1,000, depending on the authenticity and quantity of the product.

“This is the usual price for stingless bee products. It is pricey because of the amount of work that is needed in making it,” she said.

Some of their products can also be used as skincare and to treat the liver, digestive system and gastric.

Another vendor, Vivian Chong Vun Chee, a local from Kota Kinabalu, has opened a stall that sells dumplings – one that carries a family legacy behind it.

“Our dumplings are homemade. Our ancestors are actually from Tianjin, China. Every Chinese New Year, we would make dumplings – so our dumplings were made based on our family’s recipe,” Vivian explained.

She said that this was her second time opening up a stall as she had previously done so at the Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) Kaamatan Market.

“We had quite a busy first night here at the Api-Api Night Food Market. Maybe it was because we did not have enough hands around – there were too many customers,” she said.

She lauded the state government’s effort in organising the night market as it provides Sabahans and tourists more activities to do at night.

“There are a lot of night markets in cities like Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok. In Kota Kinabalu, there are only a few. If there are more night markets here, it would be a good thing as the people would have more things to do at night,” she said.

Vivian disclosed that she rented two stalls and that she pays a fee of RM500 per stall, which would cover an entire month.

She plans to continue her business there for the next following months. Her stall opens every Friday and Saturday.

Jacky Curry Fish Ball, a company from Penampang, is one of the many vendors that did well on its first night of business at the Api-Api Night Food Market.

The company’s staff Jazlan Jamali Arif explained that they sell an array of curry fish balls, ranging from the regular ones to the spicy ones.

“Our curry are homemade. They were made in Penampang. Our fish balls are very popular among the locals. We do not get that many tourists as our customers,” the 20-year-old said.

Jazlan disclosed that the company had participated in several street markets in Sabah before.

“We do not have a shop. We only go for events. So if there is an opportunity for us to set up a stall, we would do so,” Jazlan added.

Meanwhile, tourists from various parts of the world were very impressed with the food and drinks offered at the Api-Api Night Food Market.

Faith Cromwell and Julian Schaefer are a couple from the United States and Germany. They were in Sabah for a 21-day trip and spent their last night in Sabah enjoying the local and foreign delicacies at the Api-Api Night Food Market.

“The night market was great. We bought several things, mostly food items. We even bought a painting from one of the local artists. We really did enjoy the market,” Julian said.

“We had the halal Dim Sum, the Korean chicken, burgers, lamb, satay, pineapple, avocado shake – we wanted to eat more but couldn’t fit anymore inside,” Faith quipped.

She said that she has been all over Asia and that she has seen similar night markets in most of the major cities in the continent.

“The closest one to this (Api-Api Night Food Market) was the one I saw in Phuket,” Julian interjected.

Faith is certain that the market would continue to grow even bigger.

Luke Saint and Lauren Long, who are from Leeds, England, also shared the same opinion on the Api-Api Night Food Market.

“The market has been amazing. It was nice to try a little bit of each of the food here,” Lauren said.

When asked whether he has been to such a night market, Luke revealed that night markets are quite common in Europe.

“However, the weather might be a problem as it is usually cold at night,” he explained.

“We tried the durian, the local ginger beer, Dim Sum, sausages and many more. We have been here two weeks and this was our first time trying the durian,” Lauren added.

The Api-Api Night Food Market was also equally popular among the locals.

“It was a good idea for the state government to set up a night market that opens until 2 am. In the long run, this would attract more tourists to come to Sabah.

“We must be positive. This type of leisure is good for the tourists,” said local Sabahan Rayner Lee.

He pointed out that, for places like Taiwan, it is easier to generate a high volume of market goers due its very large population.

Rayner caught the attention of visitors as he brought his adorable pet dog to walk with him in the market.

Apart from food and drinks, the Api-Api Night Food Market will also serve as a platform for local entertainers to display their talent.

Lintasan Deasoka, located just beside Gaya Street will stage fashion shows and dance performances during the course of the Api-Api Night Food Market. This section of the market will also house food trucks.