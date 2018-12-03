Bersatu entry similar to Umno stepping foot into Sabah, says Dr Sim

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The entry of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) into Sarawak is akin to Umno’s entry into Sabah 25 years ago, and could lead to the state suffering the same fate as her Bornean neighbour.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said he believes the real reason for Bersatu coming to Sarawak is to recruit more ‘soldiers’ so that it can become the dominant party in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

“Bersatu surely has a lot to answer for to Sarawakians by stepping foot into the state. I would like to remind my fellow Sarawakians that when someone tells you that he loves you, do not just (blindly) take his words. Look at his actions and you will see how far his sincerity goes,” he said.

“Do not let Sabah’s history (with Umno) be a remake in Sarawak via Bersatu. Make it ‘Sarawak First’ – always and foremost,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Dr Sim, who is Local Government and Housing Minister, pointed out that Sarawak used to have her own local banks and finance companies, but now have none as those institutions were taken over by those from Peninsular Malaysia.

“Now, only banks from Malaya are operating here. Loan approvals are also controlled by the banks’ headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. We are left with almost nothing.

“Remember, Sarawak is not a colony but an equal partner in Malaysia, although it seems now that all things are controlled by Putrajaya.”

He said that instead of enjoying the national wealth as an equal partner in the federation, Sarawak was allocated a mere 7.94 per cent by Putrajaya in the 2019 national budget.

He also said PH’s promise on 20 per cent oil royalty and the return of 50 per cent of tax revenue collected from Sarawak appeared to have been superseded by the country’s third national car project.

“Adding further insult is the one-off additional RM30-billion special dividend from Petronas to the federal government. When it comes to the fate and wealth of Sarawakians, promises made are being denied by the new federal government,” he added.