Canada to reassess Cuba presence over diplomat brain injuries

OTTAWA: Canada said Saturday it will send a delegation to Cuba next week to reevaluate its presence there after another diplomat was diagnosed with a mysterious brain injury that has affected several dozen North American envoys to the island.

Since 2016, 13 Canadians and 25 Americans have all reported similar unexplained symptoms, including dizziness, fatigue, headaches, hearing and vision complications, a loss of balance, nausea and an inability to concentrate.

“A delegation of senior officials will return to Cuba next week to review Canada’s current operations and determine how we can further reduce the risks to our diplomatic staff,” foreign ministry spokesman Richard Walker said. – AFP