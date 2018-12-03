China, US declare 90-day halt to new tariffs

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BUENOS AIRES: China and the United States agreed to halt additional tariffs in a deal that keeps their trade war from escalating as the two sides try again to bridge their differences with fresh talks aimed at reaching an agreement within 90 days.

The White House said on Saturday that President Donald Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping during high-stakes talks in Argentina that he would not boost tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese goods to 25 per cent on Jan 1 as previously announced.

Beijing for its part agreed to buy an unspecified but “very substantial” amount of agricultural, energy, industrial and other products, the White House said in a statement.

The two sides would also launch new trade talks to address issues including technology transfer, intellectual property, non-tariff barriers, cyber theft and agriculture, it said.

If no deal is reached within 90 days, both parties agreed that the 10 per cent tariffs will be raised to 25 per cent, the White House said.

Yesterday, China’s state-run media lauded the “important consensus” reached by the two leaders but did not mention the 90-day deadline.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump hailed his agreement with Xi.

“It’s an incredible deal,” Trump said. “What I’d be doing is holding back on tariffs. China will be opening up. China will be getting rid of tariffs.”

He said under the deal China would buy a “tremendous amount of agricultural and other product” from the United States. “It’ll have an incredibly positive impact on farming.”

State Councillor Wang Yi, the Chinese government’s top diplomat, told reporters in Buenos Aires that the two sides believed the agreement “effectively prevented the expansion of economic frictions between the two countries”.

“Facts show that joint interests between China and the United States are greater than the disputes, and the need for cooperation is greater than frictions,” he said. — Reuters