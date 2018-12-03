CM: AI to be future of news replacing print, social media

KUCHING: Artificial intelligence (AI) is going to be the future of news replacing the print and social media, predicts Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said now, there are books that claim that machines can think, which means there is already a technology that enables the technology to think.

He noted that if a car can run without a driver, one day there will be a technology that can write stories through the mind of the technology.

“I have a strong feeling that artificial intelligence will be the third era after the social media.

“I foresee that this will happen and if it happens, it means the business profile in terms of news dissemination will also be changed,” he said at the official launching of the Zamalah Wartawan Malaysia organised by the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) here today.

The Chief Minister said AI is already in use and therefore media practitioner, especially the young ones must be prepared for the next era, otherwise they will be left behind.

He noted that even views or opinions can sometimes be expressed through the AI, be it positive or negative, depending on who makes the software and who makes the line.

“This, I believe, will happen and it will certainly influence the social and political dimension as well as the community.

“Because of that, where is the role of journalists if there is a robotic operation. It means, journalists, whether they want it or not, have to adopt an approach where they have to interface with the new technology,” he said.

Abang Johari believed journalists will still be important because the AI, since it’s a machine, is based on precision.

He said for now, the brain of the machine is undergoing higher development and because of that this technology would become a big challenge to everyone and eventually will be the news mode of the future.

The development of media, he said, would certainly change according to time, pointing out that the next would be the AI, because it will determine the contents or the concepts.

He expected the new journalists later too would be those who are highly intelligent in terms technology and thought direction.

“It is no longer journalist who only report, but who express views, which must be based on facts,” he said.

In the context of digital marketing, AI is closely tied to machine learning, where computer systems are capable of learning and improving performance through data analysis without human intervention.

According to Wikipedia, Artificial intelligence (AI), sometimes called machine intelligence, is intelligence demonstrated by machines, in contrast to the natural intelligence displayed by humans and other animals. In computer science, AI research is defined as the study of “Intelligent agents”: any device that perceives its environment and takes actions that maximize its chance of successfully achieving its goals. Colloquially, the term “artificial intelligence” is applied when a machine mimics “cognitive” functions that humans associate with other human minds, such as “learning” and “problem solving”.