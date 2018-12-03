Don’t fall for same trick twice, Masing reminds Sarawakians

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawakians should avoid ‘getting tricked’ for the second time when it comes to the federal government’s promise of restoring Sarawak’s position and addressing its needs, reminds Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing.

In stating this, he recalled how Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had not shown interest in Sarawak when he was the premier between 1981 and 2003.

Masing, who is also Minister of Infrastructure Development and Transportation, regarded what Dr Mahathir had said in Bintulu on Saturday night as ‘just a political ploy by a peninsula-based party to take control of Sarawak’s oil and gas for good’.

“Tun Mahathir was the prime minister for 22 years, plus seven years as a federal minister holding various portfolios. Overall, he was in position of power for 29 out of 55 years since Malaysia was formed.

“Please don’t tell me he wasn’t aware of Sarawak’s position and needs in all those years.

“He wasn’t interested in Sarawak then, and is still not interested in Sarawak’s needs now. Don’t get tricked for the second time,” he said in a statement issued yesterday in response to Dr Mahathir’s remarks made during the launch of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sarawak at Bintulu Civic Centre the night before.

At the event, Dr Mahathir – also the chairman of the federal ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) – assured Sarawakians that if there were something that they were not happy about, Bersatu would make sure that such issues would be resolved and Sarawak would prosper under PH.

He added that Sarawak should be the richest state in Malaysia, should its government be able to make full use of the wealth.

Dr Mahathir, in citing Sarawak Budget 2019 of RM11 billion, said if such amount was not being distributed to the people, many Sarawakians would still be in poverty while the state is rich.

“We do not want to see this. That is why we believe that if we (Bersatu) could play a role in politics here, we could decide that the wealth of Sarawak should belong to Sarawakians, and they could have more prosperous lives,” added Dr Mahathir.

Meanwhile, former Batu Lintang assemblyman Voon Lee Shan opined that the entry of Bersatu into Sarawak completed the ‘dominance of peninsula-based politics in Sarawak’.

“History would repeat itself. The Dayaks would be promised a Dayak CM (chief minister) and that their NCR (native customary rights) land would be recognised.

“We had this before – many Dayak noble leaders fighting and protecting Sarawak and Dayak rights, notably – ‘Apai’ (Tun Temenggong) Jugah (Barieng) and Tan Sri Datuk Amar Stephen Kalong Ningkan.

“Had they been able to do what they wanted? Tan Sri Ningkan was removed and Apai Jugah was given a federal post. Being not so highly-educated, Apai Jugah could not understand how (the then) Malaya manipulated Sarawak politics.

“If I am not mistaken, Apai Jugah also helped remove Tan Sri Ningkan — (Dato Sri Penghulu) Tawi Sli was put up to replace him (Ningkan) but Malaya was able to control him (Tawi). Now, if PH promises a Dayak to become CM and NCR land to be solved, the votes would swing to PH towards forming the next state government,” he said.

Voon, a practising lawyer, said more NCR land might likely go to big companies from Peninsular Malaysia.

He believed that there would be more court cases and judges from Peninsular Malaysia would decide.

“Will their decisions be in favour of NCR landowners? Think carefully,” he stressed.

According to Voon, Dr Mahathir could be setting his eyes on Bintulu again with the intention of turning it into a federal territory; thus, more land could be taken away.

“If I’m not mistaken, he (Dr Mahathir) had wanted it (Bintulu) before. We had one big piece of land at Telaga Air already taken by the federal government during Dr Mahathir’s time as the premier.

“Sarawakians have to be careful. We had local banks and finance companies before and all are gone now. Now, banks from Malaya are operating here, taking our businesses away,” said Voon.

He pointed out that approval of loans was also controlled by the banks’ headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, and all government contacts were controlled by Putrajaya.

“We’re left (with) almost nothing. Remember, Sarawak is not a colony, but it seems (like) one and (is) not independent. All things are controlled by Putrajaya,” he pointed out.