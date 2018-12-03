EPF, BNM, KWAP amass investment assets worth RM1.36 bln

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP) recorded the highest investment assets of RM1.36 billion in 2017.

According to the Auditor-General’s Report 2017 (Series 2), the investment assets of the three federal agencies accounted for 92.6 per cent of total investment assets amounting to RM1.46 billion.

“Of 10 federal statutory bodies that record the highest investment assets, seven of them recorded an increase in investment assets of between 1.7 per cent and 15.1 per cent in 2017 compared with that of 2016.

“Besides, three federal statutory bodies recorded a decline in investment assets, namely the Federal Land Development Authority (30.3 per cent), Majlis Amanah Rakyat (16 per cent) and Bank Simpanan Nasional (12.8 per cent),” the report said.

On investment assets, its said they comprised domestic investment assets of RM814.81 billion or 55.6 per cent of the total and foreign investment assets of RM649.58 billion.

Of the 78 federal statutory bodies that obtained investment assets, only four recorded increases in overseas investments, as well as domestic investments, namely the BNM (4.0 per cent), EPF (22.4 per cent), KWAP (11.3 per cent), and Lembaga Tabung Haji (24.1 percent).

“For the Malaysian Palm Oil Board, it has not recorded any increase or decrease, while the Social Security Organisation registered a decline of 99.8 per cent,” he added. – Bernama