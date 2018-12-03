Factory’s high standard of pollution control impresses Awg Tengah, delegation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ZHANJIANG, China: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan on Saturday led a delegation to visit Baosteel Steel Factory in Donghai Island, here.

The massive integrated steel plant, located on 3,000 acres of land, is among the biggest steel manufacturing plants in China.

During the visit, Awang Tengah and his delegation were briefed on the plant’s operation which adopts a high standard of pollution control in compliance with the ruling set by the National Environmental Bureau of China.

The delegation was impressed by the clean environmental methodology employed by Baosteel Steel Factory which includes solid waste and waste water management, air pollution control, and landscaping.

Awang Tengah in the statement emphasised that Sarawak takes environmental issues seriously, adding that similar technology should be utilised at the proposed USD3-billion Wenan Steel Plant project at Samalaju Industrial Park.