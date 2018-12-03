Free tourist bus for travelers visiting Kuching

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Tourists visiting Kuching may soon be able to board the city’s tourist bus starting next year.

This was revealed by Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah who said the transportation provided specifically for tourists will be free.

“It should be (starting) next year and the bus will be using hydrogen fuel.

“This was informed to me by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg,” he told a press conference after representing the Chief Minister to officiate the International Heritage and Cultural Conservation Conference 2018 (InHERIT) at a hotel here today.

Abdul Karim said this initiative by the Sarawak government would kick off with one hydrogen fuel-cell bus as a start.

“Kuching is a small city and if there are many tourist buses available but they are always empty then it’s no point.”

When asked whether the public would be able to board the tourist bus, he said the mechanism for this has yet to be decided.

“For tourists, be it domestic or international, they can use the bus even if they are from Sibu for example.

“But if we open this for the public to just go around the city, that I’m not sure,” he remarked.

Also present at the press conference were Deputy State Secretary Datu Dr Sabariah Putit, University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) vice chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Khairuddin Abdul Hamid, InHERIT chairman Assoc Prof Haris Fadzilah Abdul Rahman, and MAEK Consulting Private Limited director Wong Chung Wan.