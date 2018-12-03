Green technology to be used in fish farming

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Junz Wong said his ministry was facilitating the use of Recycling Aquaculture System (RAS) green technology.

He said this after his meeting with SQ Aqualogical Sdn Bhd CEO Ian Quek recently.

RAS is a latest green technology in fish farming where no waste by-products are discharged into the environment.

“All fish wastes whether solid or soluble wastes will be recycled by a biological filtration system and converted to useful nitrates. These nitrates are used in the cultivation of grass and plants which will be used as feed for the fishes,” Junz explained.

SQ Aqualogical, a local based company, was planning to set up 130 acres of inland aquaculture facilities in Sabah.

They were eyeing Beaufort for their venture. These facilities will produce highly sought-after fish like the Borneo Hybrid Grouper, Brown Grouper, Ikan Serunsung (Barramundi), Swamp Snapper and others. When fully implemented the facilities will churn out 1,000 tonnes of fish for export and 200 tonnes for local consumption.

“This projects will open up 100-150 jobs for local communities who wiil be trained as aquaculture cadets, fish processors and farm attendants,” Junz concluded.