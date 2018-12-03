Kremlin hopes for Putin – Trump talks by June

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BUENOS AIRES: The Kremlin hopes that US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin can meet and hold talks before a G20 summit in Japan in June next year, a Kremlin aide said on Saturday.

Trump cancelled a planned meeting with Putin at the G20 summit in Argentina this weekend citing unease over Russia’s Nov 25 seizure of three Ukrainian navy ships and their crews.

Trump and Putin instead had a very brief meeting when they bumped into each other on the sidelines of the summit in Buenos Aires, but did not hold proper talks. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters he hoped it would be possible for the two leaders to meet properly before too long.

“Of course a new meeting is possible,” said Ushakov.

“Now we need to again have talks about preparing such a meeting.” — AFP