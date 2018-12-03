Nasi lemak seller rides home Harley Davidson

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LABUAN: The 15th series of the Citarasa Malaysia Program of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) organised in collaboration with Labuan’s 24-hour Supermarket D’One Mart was a resounding success with new local products from 13 small and medium enterprise entrepreneurs being displayed.

More than 3,000 people from all walks of life flocked to the three-day event held since Nov 30, with 61-year-old nasi lemak vendor, Mahani Abdul Aziz, winning the lucky draw grand prize of a Harley Davidson motorcycle worth RM65,000 sponsored by D’One Mart.

All 13 SMEs entrepreneurs agreed to use the D’One Mart as their product promotion and sales station to consumers in the duty-free-island.

The entrepreneurs were Myruzzkies Resources (De Cik Tijah), Binarich Enterprise (Salis), Wonderland Primary Sdn Bhd (Asianic), Era D Mansion Sdn Bhd (Mayang), Adyza Marketing Consultant (Madu B), Marhas Trading (PakChips), Mariyda Shop Sdn Bhd (Ve’Ladid) and Olley Food Industries (Olley).

Also involved in the programme were Merolz Beauty (Merolz), Maji Enterprise (Maji), Ms Mushida Enterprise (Keropok Lekor), Bakti Property (Latuna) and HNS Dayamaju (Hilmie’s).

D’One Mart founder, Datuk Seri Mohd Alias Abdul Rahman, said the supermarket would continue to play its role as a platform for local products promotion and marketing.

“It has also been our objective to be a local entrepreneur to assist SMEs entrepreneurs here or from other states to promote and market their products in our supermarket,” he said at a joint press conference held after the closing of the 15th series Citarasa Malaysia program at D’One Mart here yesterday.

Alias, who is also Labuan Chamber of Malay Entrepreneurs (DUML) president, said many products sold in D’One Mart are not available in other supermarkets and hypermarkets here.

“As our store operates 24 hours, the SMEs products have the opportunity to be known widely by consumers compared to the 12-hour operation of other stores,” he said.

D’One Mart operation manager, Isar Aderian Ker, said the closing of the 15th series of Citarasa Malaysia program had been successful with consumers and local entrepreneurs were making a beeline to support the program.

“We hope to be able to be a part of the programme with the KPDNHEP next year,” he said.