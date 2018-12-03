Only local-based political party understands Sarawakians’ needs, says rep

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawakians will always support a local-based political party rather than a peninsula-based one, says Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

In this regard, he believes that Sarawakians understand the need for Sarawak to have autonomous power.

“We should be confident that we, Sarawakians, can manage our own resources.

“GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) will go down on the ground to explain these needs and I am confident that Sarawakians will always support a local-based party,” he said yesterday, when prompted for comments on the launch of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sarawak in Bintulu on Saturday night.

Fazzrudin said the GPS-led government could not stop any peninsula-based political party from spreading its wings to Sarawak, in the context of democracy.

Prior to Bersatu setting up its Sarawak branch, he had said: “We were able to stop them (Umno) from coming to Sarawak when we were in the same coalition (Barisan Nasional) as the other peninsula-based party.”

Fazzrudin, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy youth chief, said the core reason behind this was that Sarawakians wanted to decide the fate, interest and future of Sarawak without any interference from others.

“Previously in BN, sometimes we were bound by decisions made by Putrajaya. That is what we are fighting to avoid now.”

Fazzrudin pointed out that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s visions and actions had been ‘very clear’, adding that the latter was bringing in new approaches in many aspects, including enhancing accountability, integrity and transparency, having better social wellbeing, restoring Sarawak’s rights and increasing revenues.

“These are to ensure that the next 50 years would bring about a new and different dimension in Sarawak’s development regardless of political beliefs, race and religion. This is the time for Sarawak to decide on its own,” added Fazzrudin.

Responding to Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Chong Chieng Jen, who had reportedly said about Bersatu’s entry into Sarawak posing a threat to PBB, Fazzrudin replied: “PBB will always fight straight on without having to employ dirty tactics.

“That’s how a Sarawakian fights – not like the DAP, which only twists and turns the facts, and creates hatred amongst the people.

“PBB will stand firm. As for now, I would see Bersatu as a threat to other components in PH (Pakatan Harapan)

Sarawak in terms of the areas (state seats) that they might have to let go to give way to Bersatu to contest.”

Nevertheless, Fazzrudin said at least Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad – also Bersatu chairman – had said that Bersatu would only accept Bumiputeras as members.

“Because they are confident that only Bumiputeras can fight for Bersatu – it’s the same as we feel, that only a Sarawak party truly understands and will fight for the Sarawakians,’ he added.