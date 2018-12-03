Over 1,000 apply to join Amanah in Tawau

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

TAWAU: Security is essential for the development of a country and security will only exist when there is unity among the people.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said unity can take place among the races if they want to be united, but if we fight or break apart, even if there is only one race of different tribes, there can be a fight.

Therefore, he said Malaysians in Sabah should take care of the unity among them as undesirable elements can cause disunity which could eventually lead to bloodshed.

Mohamad Sabu, who is also the Parti Amanah Negara president, when accepting membership application forms from 1,050 new members from Tawau and Kalabakan parliamentary area yesterday, also advised Muslims not to abuse the religion as it can destroy a country such as what had happened to some Islamic countries.

He said religious sensitivities should be maintained. Malaysians can be grateful that even though of different religions, different races, the people are in a state of peace and security.

Meanwhile, at the function at Hot Spring Hall yesterday, Lim Teck Kiong, who represented the new members, submitted the membersship application forms to Mohamad Sabu.

Also present were Tan Sri Liew Yun Fah, who organized the function and also applied to join Parti Amanah Negara, and the Sabah Amanah vice chairman, Arbaani Akum.