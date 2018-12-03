PGA seizes 297.3 tonnes of smuggled white rice in ‘Ops Libas’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The 12th Battalion of General Operations Force (PGA) seized 297.3 tonnes of smuggled white rice amounting to RM623,880 in “Ops Libas” on Dec 1.

Speaking to reporters during a check at the warehouse here today, commanding officer Supt Tan Hiap Seng said the intelligence unit has been gathering information for over three weeks before making the move to ambush the warehouse.

“After gathering enough information, the raiding them carried the ambush on Dec 1 at around 8am. Upon checking, we found 5,856 gunny sacks containing 50kg each and 450 packets of 10kg rice in the warehouse and inside six large containers worth RM623,880,” he said.

The gunny sacks were imprinted with “Beras Nasional” to avoid from being detected by the authorities.

The raiding team also arrested a 30-year-old man believed to be the owner of the warehouse.

The suspect has been brought to Miri Central Police station for further investigation.