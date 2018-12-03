Putatan receives RM8.8 mil federal allocation to construct district sport stadium

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTATAN: The MP here, Awang Husaini Sahari announced that the district will receive a federal allocation amounting RM8.8 million to construct the district’s sport stadium.

The allocation is from the federal Youth and Sports Ministry.

The site for a project is a four acres land belonging to the district council.

He added that the tender will be put out next year.

On the topic of garbage collection service in the district, Awang Husaini said that the council will study if the private operator of the service has fulfilled its obligation.

He added that this was following complaints received from the public.