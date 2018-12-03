RM500k for Warriors’ Fund from business entrepreneurs

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

TAWAU: A total of RM500,000 for the Warriors’ Fund were collected from local business entrepreneurs who contributed generously to the fund campaign in a function last night.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said although the main responsibility of safeguarding the welfare of former armies lies in the hands of the government, the people in general have to contribute towards improving the welfare of the country’s heroes.

Mohamad Sabu said thanks to the efforts of security forces, troops, police and other bodies, the peace and security of this area has been restored. Traders can do business well and tourists have return to Sabah.

Therefore, he said for this success we have to appreciate military and former military service.

Mohamad Sabu said the initiative for the establishment of the Fund between the Malaysian Armed Forces Veteran Association and the Ministry at the end of July was held by the Prime Minister’s wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali to open up opportunities for the people, especially traders to contribute.