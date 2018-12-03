Sabah to get more defence assets – Mohamad Sabu

SANDAKAN: Defence assets in Sabah will be increased according to allocation under Budget 2019, said Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu.

He said details on the matter would be reviewed from time to time, adding that allocation for the Defence Ministry would not be reduced so that current assets could be properly maintained.

“The assets which are already old will be replaced according to our capabilities,” he told reporters after the Sabah Amanah convention here yesterday.

Mohamad Sabu said he took Sabah-related matters including security concerns and tourist safety seriously.

He said that the security situation in Sabah is safe and more tourists are starting to come to Sabah.

“We have to promote the peace and security in Sabah to the people so that more tourists would come, because Sabah has huge potential in its tourism industry as it has some of the world’s most beautiful islands.

“There were kidnap cases but the percentage is low now that I say that Sabah is safe to be visited by tourists. It is important to boost the tourism industry in Sabah because tourism is the fastest way for the government and its people to generate instant income,” he said, adding generally the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) had been peaceful.

Earlier when opening the convention, Mohamad Sabu pointed out that racial and religious issues are some of the deadliest weapons that could be used to start a war, and a ‘fire’ is easy to start, but hard to put out.

He reminded Amanah members in Sabah not to be easily swayed by racial and religious sentiments that had been used as a weapon by Barisan Nasional (BN) supporters to divert the attention of the rakyat from the BN’s involvement in corruption during its reign.

“Now that everyone knows that they (BN) were involved with corruption, what is the fastest way for them to get back up? It is racial and religious issues! Do not be trapped. Racial and religious issues are like fire that is easy to start, but difficult to put out.

“A lot of Muslim countries have suffered because of racial and religious issues. These issues are the easiest ones to spark rage among the people. I am worried with the ‘maelstrom’ of racism that I see in Malaysia today.

“I would remind myself and to all (Amanah Sabah members) that the racial and religious sentiments that they spread on social media are baseless.

“What happened in Selangor (Sri Maha Mariamman Temple) did not have anything to do with religion. It could have been solved through negotiation, but there were some parties that took advantage and made it into a big issue,” he said.

Mohamad Sabu also said he could see that there is no ‘hot’ racial issue in Sabah, and he hopes that Sabahans would continue to be united.

Also present during the convention were Minister of Health and People’s Wellbeing, Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt; Minister of Youth and Sports, Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung and his assistant minister, Arunarnsin Taib; Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department, Arifin Asgali, and Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong Ket Kiun, and members of Amanah Sabah.

Mohamad Sabu said he sees that Amanah Sabah has increased support after the election, and that the State and national level Amanah will try their best to ensure that the party will play its role in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, both at State and Federal level.

Earlier in his speech, Mohamad Sabu said that he is expecting more people to be ‘wearing orange outfit’, indicating that there will be more people from the past government who will be charged for corruption.

Meanwhile, Amanah Sabah chairman Haris Alimudin said in his speech that Amanah now plays an important role in the government as policy maker, but Amanah Sabah also wants a role in it.

“We (Amanah Sabah) do not want to be seen (in Sabah) as just a Federal party, we also want to have a role in the State Government, and want to join in policy making in the State Government. We hope that our role will be more active and that we would be given the necessary acknowledgement (by the State Government).

“Hence, we asked our ministers to provide opportunities to the leadership and members of Amanah Sabah to also be involved in government agencies. For example, during the tenure of the past government, representatives from Sabah’s political parties were selected to become directors of agencies such as FAMA, LKIM and LPP,” he said.