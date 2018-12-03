Sarawak ups corporate investments in 2017

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Sarawak government’s investments in 2017 has risen by RM90.51 million or 2.1 per cent compared to RM4.25 billion in 2016.

According to the Auditor General’s Report (Series 2) for Sarawak, this comes as the state government increased its

investments in SI Capital Sdn Bhd as well as made new investments in Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd, Petroleum Sarawak Bhd, Capital Development Resources (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd, Gas Network (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd and Gas Resources (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd.

The report further noted that the Sarawak state government received as much as RM1.82 billion in dividends in 2017.

This represented a 54.2 per cent increase from RM1.18 billion dividends received the year before.

Meanwhile, the Auditor’s General Report 2017 (Series 2) also looked at the performance of companies under the purview of Sarawak’s ten state statutory bodies.

To note, the bodies invested in 70 companies, with 53 still active while 17 are dormant.

Out of the 10 bodies, the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) and the Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) holds the most companies, with 27 and 19 respectively.

The report further observed that as of December 31, 2017, 31 out of the 53 active companies under nine state statutory bodies raked in profits totalling RM1.40 billion.

Among subsidiaries that accumulated top profits during the year are Pelita Holdings Sdn Bhd (RM738.45 million), Hornbill Skyways Sdn Bhd (RM151.08 million), Harwood Timber Sdn Bhd (RM104.01 million) , Petronesa Sdn Bhd (RM62.65 million) and PPESTernak Holdings Sdn Bhd with RM50.48 million.

In terms of total losses, the report saw that 22 active subsidiaries garnered a total loss of RM1.01 billion.

Companies registering the highest amounts of loss for 2017 were Bintulu Capital Sdn Bhd (RM700.26 million), Damai Beach Golf Course Bhd (RM69.70 million), Pelita Mukah Sebakong Sago Plantation Sdn Bhd (RM68.59 million), Sarawak Forestry Corporation Sdn Bhd (RM36.22 million) and Pelita Dalat Sago Plantation Sdn Bhd (RM35.32 million).

Looking at dormant companies, the Auditor General’s Report (Series 2) saw that nine out of 17 dormant companies under four state statutory bodies raked in total profits of RM4.13 million. On the other hand, eight dormant companies faced total losses amounting to RM19.85 million.

Dormant firms bringing in the highest profit were Permaisara Sdn Bhd (RM1.77 million), Sarapine Sdn Bhd (RM0.82 million), Tinamou Sdn Bhd (RM0.65 million), Sara Concrete Poles Sdn Bhd (RM0.34 million) and Kestrel Sdn Bhd (RM0.26 million).

Dormant companies with the biggest losses were Eastern Empress Silk Sdn Bhd (RM18.19 million), Mayang Tea Sdn Bhd (RM1.44 million), Damai Beach Resort Sdn Bhd (RM0.05 million), Sara Resorts Holdings Sdn Bhd (RM0.05 million) and Selah Timber Sdn Bhd RM0.04 million.