Woman lodges police report over stabbing of cousin

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

TAWAU: A woman has lodged a police report after her cousin was left at Tawau hospital, believed to have been stabbed and assaulted here early yesterday morning.

Tawau District Police chief ACP Fadil Marsus said the 39-year-old local woman lodged the report after going to the hospital at 4.46 am to see her 35-year-old male cousin who was seriously injured in a fight at 1.30 am in an area between Lorong Jalan Merdeka 3 and CIMB bank in Fajar.

“The victim who was taken to the hospital by the public sustained a centimetre long stab wound on the right side of the abdomen as well as cuts on the left abdomen and on the left cheek, but staff at the hospital were unable to treat him as he had no identification documents nor next-of kin to sign the follow-up treatment form.

“The woman then lodged a police report after being advised by the hospital, besides her cousin was in the process of applying for an identity card,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

In the meantime, Fadil said police were tracking down witnesses to the incident.

“Investigations revealed that a fight had occurred between the victim and about seven suspects who were being identified.

“The victim is believed to have been stabbed by one of the suspects but the motive was not known. The stabbed victim then fled to the front of the CIMB bank to seek help but was pursued and assaulted by all the suspects,” Fadil said.

He added that one of the suspects was believed to be using a blue 125Z motorcycle with the registration number ST5262W.

He also denied allegations that the victim had died after receiving treatment at the hospital. – Bernama