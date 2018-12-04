AirAsia’s Singapore-Ipoh service takes off

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

IPOH: AirAsia’s service from Singapore to Ipoh took off yesterday, strengthening connectivity to the Bougainvillea City.

The flight departed Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 4 at 11.40am and arrived at Sultan Azlan Shah Airport in Ipoh at 1pm.

Guests on board were greeted on arrival by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Datuk Azumu, Perak State Tourism, Arts and Cultural Committee chairman Tan Kar Hing, Committee for Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Islamic Affairs and New Villages Paul Yong Choo Kiong, Tourism Perak chief executive officer Zuraida Md Taib, Sultan Azlan Shah Airport manager Mohd Ali Osman and AirAsia Malaysia chief executive officer Riad Asmat.

The Perak Menteri Besar said, “I am pleased to welcome AirAsia’s Singapore-Ipoh, the esteemed airline’s second route into the state and the first international route operated by AirAsia to Ipoh. As per last year, Perak had recorded 7,639,800 domestic tourist arrival and also 267,245 international tourist arrival.

“This proved the significant demand and supply for tourism industry in the state. Perak government strongly believe AirAsia’s four times weekly direct service to and from Singapore will also help the state to realise our vision to establish Perak as the foremost destination in Malaysia.

“As such, we are working hard to make sure all the facilities are in a good condition to welcome all the tourist and visitors to Perak.”

Riad Asmat said, “Since the launch of our Johor Bahru-Ipoh route in October, we have flown close to 10,000 guests in and out of Ipoh, including from China, Indonesia, India and Singapore.

“This new Singapore service builds on our efforts to expand our Ipoh network, and we hope it will contribute to increased tourist traffic to Ipoh as well as Perak as a whole. We wish to thank the Perak state government and tourism board for their continued support and cooperation.”

To celebrate the new service, AirAsia is offering celebratory fares from as low as RM59 from Ipoh to Singapore. The promotional fare is available for booking on airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app from now until 16 December 2018 for immediate travel through to 5 May 2019.

AirAsia now connects Ipoh to Johor Bahru and Singapore with 16 times weekly return flights. AirAsia will also increase its flight frequency from Johor Bahru to Ipoh from four to seven times weekly starting 12 February 2019.