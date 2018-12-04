Businessman freed from using fake forms, letters charges

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Businessman Datuk Ling Tiong Chai was freed by the Magistrate’s Court here today from four charges of dishonestly using as genuine fake share transfer forms and resignation letters.

In his reserved ruling, magistrate Afiq Agoes acquitted and discharged the 68-year-old man without calling for the latter’s defence after the court ruled that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against the latter.

On May 24, 2017, Ling had claimed trial to the four charges framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code, punishable under Section 465 of the same Code.

The indictment carries a jail term of up to two years or with a fine or both, upon conviction.

On the first to the second charges, Ling had allegedly used as genuine the 32A forms of share transfer of Abdul [email protected] Abdul Rahman [email protected] Abdul Rahman Ashraff, 77, to Maria Theresa Yong Abdullah amounting to RM291,501 and another RM150,000 to Sitilah Gillod at a company here on August 15, 1996 and April 16, 2000, respectively.

The third and fourth counts accused Ling of using as genuine “Resignation as Director” letters under the name of Abdul Rahman at the same place on June 26, 2000 and April 16, 2001, respectively.

The prosecution had called six witnesses to testify against Ling since the trial commenced on November 24, 2017.

Counsels Chin Teck Ming and Jul Hamri Jumhani represented Ling.