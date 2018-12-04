Car sales up 7% in Sabah

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Car sales in Sabah has increased by five to seven per cent in the first ten months this year compared to the same period last year, said Auto Traders Association of Sabah president Chok Yun Kiong.

He said the sales figure in the State was similar to the national growth.

Nonetheless, Chok said the usual year-end car shopping fever has yet to be known as the many would have rushed to purchase vehicles during the three-month tax holiday during which the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was zerorised to pave away for the Sales and Services Tax (SST) this year.

In fact, he said car sales between June and August this year had increased by an astounding 30 to 50 per cent.

He added that car sales fell back to normal when SST took effect in September.

“We shall wait and see if car sales in November and December managed to create a new sales record this year,” he said when contacted yesterday.

To another question, Chok said Sabah recorded an average of 2,900 car sales every month, and about 34,000 each year, for all types of vehicles.

He said Perodua made around 1,000 sales each month, followed by Toyota, Proton and Honda 500, Nissan 200, Isuzu 200, Ford 60 and Mitubishi 50.