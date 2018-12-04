Chong Wei returns to court in two weeks

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: National badminton ace, Datuk Lee Chong Wei is scheduled to return to training at the Badminton Academy Malaysia’s (BAM) court within two weeks.

It was confirmed by BAM president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria who revealed the winner of three Olympic silver medals was in good shape.

“I understand Chong Wei has met his coach, Hendrawan and expressed his intention to return to the court as soon as possible, but he needs to get permission from his doctor first.

“For now, Chong Wei only performs physical exercise (work out) and has also visited other players during training sessions. For BAM, we want to let him go through the recovery process first as advised by the doctor,” he told the media after a Bus Donation Ceremony by Bank Rakyat to BAM at Menara Bank Rakyat.

Personally, Mohamad Norza believed the Bagan Sera-Penang-born player would be ready to face the 2020 Olympics qualifier scheduled to start in May.

For the record, Chong Wei detected his illness after returning from the Indonesian Open and conducted health checks at two specialist hospitals in the capital.

The doctors confirmed he had early stage nose cancer this year and was advised to go to Taiwan to get a second opinion and treatment.

He returned to Malaysia in October after undergoing treatment in Taiwan for nearly three months, and in November, the 36-year-old confirmed he was free of nose cancer. – Bernama