Defence Ministry: ATM not fighting in Yemen

KUALA LUMPUR: The stationing of Malaysian soldiers in Saudi Arabia under Ops Yaman 2 since 2015 had been discontinued on Sept 4, Dewan Rakyat was told yesterday.

Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong said the decision was made after the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government saw that it was not in line with Malaysia’s policy of neutrality.

‘’Originally, Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) have made arrangement to evacuate Malaysians in Yemen but the mission was changed to assisting the Arab Military Coalition against Yemen.

‘’This is opposed to the national foreign policy which does not interfere in the conflicts of other nations and Malaysia’s involvement is only through the United Nations,’’ he said in an oral question and answer session when answering a question from Chang Lih Kang (PH-Tanjung Malim) who wanted to know the duties of Malaysian soldiers based in Riyadh.

Liew estimated that 700 Malaysians were still in Yemen.

Answering a supplementary question from Chang who wanted to know the role of ATM in the operations in Yemen and the standard operating procedure (SOP) in other countries, Liew said ATM was not involved as combatants but gave logistic support to the Arab Military Coalition.

‘’In term of SOP, I understand the previous Minister of Defence did not receive the approval of the Cabinet for Ops Yaman 2,’’ he said.

Answering to supplementary question from Khairy Jamaluddin (BN-Rembau) whether Malaysia had received a reciprocal prospect in the form of the purchase of defence assets by Saudi Arabia in appreciation of Malaysia’s support, Liew said he understood that there was no form of off-sets given to date.

‘’However, I will provide a written answer as I am not completely sure,” he added. — Bernama