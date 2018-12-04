Egypt refuses to accuse police over Italian student’s murder

Click to print (Opens in new window)

CAIRO: Egypt refuses to accuse police officers suspected by Italy of involvement in the grisly murder of an Italian student because of a lack of evidence, the authorities said.

Giulio Regeni, a 28-year-old doctoral researcher at Britain’s Cambridge University, disappeared in Cairo in January 2016.

His body was found by a roadside bearing extensive marks of torture in a case that strained the traditionally close relations between Cairo and Rome, which accused Egypt of insufficient cooperation in the probe.

According to Italian media, Italian prosecutors could open a formal investigation into several Egyptian secret service agents.

Egypt has always denied suggestions that its security services were involved in the death of Regeni, who was researching trade unions in Egypt.

“Charges should be based on evidence and not suspicions,” Egypt’s State Information Service said in a statement released late on Sunday. — AFP