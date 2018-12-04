Gas explosion at mall: 3 dead, 26 injured

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A gas explosion at an eatery in CityOne Megamall in Jalan Song here today, killed three men and injured 26 others.

According to state Fire and Rescue Department director Khirudin Drahman, two of the deceased were local contract workers carrying out the renovation works at the said eatery, while the other man was from Penang.

However, the identity of the three men have yet to be ascertained.

He said the the victims succumbed from their injuries after they were crushed by the collapsed wall debris following the explosion.

Khirudin said out of those who were injured, four were classified as seriously injured.

Meanwhile, CityOne Megamall management, in a notice stated: “Due to a sudden explosion just now in one of the unit at CityONE Megamall notice is hereby given that CityONE Megamall will be closed to public with immediate effect until further notice.”