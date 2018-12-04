GPS leadership urged to pick capable candidates for next state election

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leadership must select good, capable and well-liked candidates to represent the coalition in the next state election which has to be called by 2021.

A veteran PBB member in Miri, Sarkawi Hamzah said: “Dead wood candidates must be replaced and the top leadership must heed the people’s choice of candidates as they (GPS candidates) will be representing the people in bringing up issues that matter to them.

“It is feared that the wrong choice of candidates will result in GPS losing seats as the next state election will see them going against Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates who will have the backing of Tun Dr Mahathir, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Lim Guan Eng,” he said when talking to The Borneo Post Sunday.

Sarkawi gave his view on the issue when commenting on Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s statement in Bintulu on Saturday that “Insyallah” Sarawak would change government in the next state election.

He added GPS top leadership whether from PBB, PRS, SUPP and PDP must closely monitor their potential candidates representing each constituencies in Sarawak and ensure that all government development plans reach their targeted groups.

“The top leadership must change candidates who are not performing to give way to new blood who are visionary and can proposed development plans in each constituencies,” Sarkawi stressed.

Sarkawi, a PBB member for nearly 35 years, further said: “ To me this ‘candidate issue’ would normally come up during election time and it should be looked into seriously if GPS wants to win all their seats in the next state election.

“ Whatever choices or differences that may surface in the selection of candidates, the people’s choices must be given priority and top consideration as it will be the deciding factor on whether GPS win when contesting against PH candidates,” he said.

He opined that GPS leaders should take seriously Dr Mahathir’s statement of PH forming the new state government after the next state election in a positive way by taking necessary steps to prove him wrong.

“What is important now is that the present Sarawak state government must win the trust of the people and sincerely champions their interests and not just merely ‘cakap kosong’ (empty talk) like what the PH govt is doing now,” he said.

Sharing Sharkawi’s view, PBB Piasau chairman councillor Sardon Zainal said: “Tun Mahathir’s popularity has fallen since heading the PH-led federal government as many development plans have not been implemented in Sarawak.”

He said what Dr Mahathir claimed may be intended to strengthen unity in Sarawak but the oil and gas issues have yet to be resolved until today.

“I’m confident and believe the people of Sarawak are mature and not stupid as what Tun Dr Mahathir would think about Sarawakians who have been neglected on their rights,” Sardon added.

According to Sardon, Sarawakians are feeling angrier with PH leadership and the federal government for not fulfilling its election promises on projects and development plans because of insufficient allocations in the recent federal Budget 2019.

Thus he considered the numerous election promises made by the PH during the election campaign for the recent general election are just fake.

He claimed that those supporting PH are just a handful of individuals whose party memberships were revoked for violating party disciplines and thus GPS component parties have no place for them.