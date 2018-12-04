Grab driver found dead in car

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A 54-year-old Grab driver was found dead in his car which was parked behind the shops at Lintas Jaya, Kepayan on Sunday.

Investigations revealed that the man had left his home in Papar on Saturday at around 5am for work.

“When he did not return home, his daughter lodged a report at the Papar police station,” said Kota Kinabalu district police chief ACP Habibi Majinji yesterday.

He said a medical officer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital 1 emergency ward declared the man had died from an unknown cause.

Police have ruled out criminal elements involved as physical examination showed there were no bodily injuries.

The case was classified as sudden death, Habibi added.

The body was sent to the Forensic Department for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.