Hope Place reaches out to family of three from Saratok

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The story about a man, who did everything he could just to provide for his baby, touches the heart of Hope Place Kuching founder Kelvin Wan.

It is said that a staff member of Anjung Kasih – Sarawak General Hospital (SGH)’s boarding facility for families of patients – saw Aznan Masdin looking for something inside the drain outside the premises.

“When asked, he (Aznan) said he was looking for some loose change. Apparently, he was short of RM1 needed to buy milk for his two-month-old daughter Azeyan Azwani, who was sick and being treated at the SGH.

“It’s so sad that the man could not even afford to buy milk for his baby,” Wan said in a statement yesterday, adding that the Anjung Singgah personnel – who wanted to be known only as Ediawati – immediately contacted him after that.

Upon hearing this, Wan and his team immediately prepared baby’s milk formula, diapers, a hamper of baby-care products and some food to be sent to the baby and her mother, Norhayati Shabudin.

It is learnt that the couple hails from Saratok.

“We have prepared a one-month supply for the family, and would continue to support them while they are still at Anjung Kasih,” said Wan.

Hope Place Kuching runs aid deliveries once every three months for needy families on its list of recipients.

According to Wan, the non-governmental organisation (NGO) helps individuals with disability (OKUs), single mothers with many school-going dependants, and self-dependent elderly citizens with monthly income below RM500.

“Currently, we support more than 180 families,” he added.

For more information on how one can help, call Hope Place Kuching at 013-567 2775 / 082- 505 987, from 8.30am to noon and 2pm to 5pm – Mondays to Fridays; and 9am to noon on Saturdays.

Bank-transfer donations can also be made payable to Persatuan Kebajikan Harapan Kuching via Maybank account 5112-8900-1160.