Megamall explosion: 16 injured, evacuated, two still trapped

KUCHING: An explosion at CityOne Megamall at Jalan Song in Kuching sparked a major evacuation after witnesses heard “loud bangs”.

Initial reports from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) have indicated the structure collapse the building was caused by gas explosion.

Bomba said so far, 18 victims have been reported injured in the explosion.

“16 victims have been successfully evacuated and sent to hospital while two others are still trapped in the rubble.

“Currently, Bomba personnel are still conducting rescue operations to safely evacuate the trapped victims,” said a Bomba spokesman.

Firemen and emergency aid services are at the scene trying to rescue some victims who are trapped in the area where the explosion occurred.

The premises have been placed under temporary shutdown.

BPOnline is currently at the scene of the explosion at CityOne.