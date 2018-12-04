PKS Nahah AA branch to hold pre-Christmas gathering

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The Sarawak Kayan Association (PKS) Nahah AA branch will be holding a pre-Christmas gathering at Dynasty Hotel here this coming Thursday (Dec 6).

According to organising chairman Laing Uvang, the annual dinner is part of the association activities and efforts to create avenues for their members and the Kayan community in general to foster teamwork and strengthen the prevailing unity and solidarity among them.

More than 250 guests are expected to attend the gathering and the association had planned various activities to enliven the evening, said Laing who is also the branch chairman.

“Christmas is just around the corner. Hence, this gathering aims at celebrating the festive season before members head for their longhouses or other destinations to be with their families.

“It is also hoped that through this dinner, we will be able to raise the much-needed fund to enable the branch to finance its various activities for many years to come,” Laing told The Borneo Post today after paying courtesy call on Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau at his office here.

Laing pointed out that among other objectives for organising the gathering are to promote friendship, understanding and cooperation among members, to promote the spiritual, mental, physical, recreational and social well being of members, to promote, advance, study and preserve Kayan cultures as well as to promote educational attainments among its members and Kayan as a whole where awards will be handed to outstanding students in Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR), Pentaksiran Tingkatan 3 (PT3) and Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2019.

He revealed that the response for the dinner was overwhelming, with all available dinner table taken up, which goes to show that the comradeship among the Kayan community and PKS Nahah AA members in particular.

Meanwhile, Dennis who will be gracing the dinner, commended the branch for their effort in continuously seeking ways to unite the Kayan community.

“Our Kayan community numbered only around 80,000 people within the Orang Ulu communities which is estimated to be around 300,000 citizens of this country, must uphold unity and seek ways to progress together,” the Sarawak Kayan Association president emphasised.

PKS Nahah AA branch is one of the six active Sarawak Kayan Association’s branches with over 200 registered members.