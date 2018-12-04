Rabies patient believed to have died

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A 21-year-old man is believed to have succumbed to rabies.

If the fatality is confirmed, he is the 13th person to have succumbed to the disease in the state since an epidemic was declared on June 30, last year.

According to previous news report, the deceased was bitten by a stray dog on Oct 4, but he did not clean the bite wound or seek treatment at any health facility immediately, as he only bought medicine from a pharmacy to treat the wound.

On Nov 21, he suffered from back pain and claimed he fell down a day earlier.

He only sought treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here on Nov 24, where it came to light that he had been bitten by a dog.